IBPS

IBPS PO & SO 2025 Registration Ends Today: Apply Now for Over 6,200 Bank Officer Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jul 2025
11:43 AM

File Image

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the registration window today, July 21, 2025, for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO).
Candidates aspiring for a career in banking can apply through the official website – ibps.in – before the stipulated deadline.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the registration window today, July 21, 2025, for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO). Candidates aspiring for a career in banking can apply through the official website – ibps.in – before the stipulated deadline.

Eligibility Criteria

  • For PO posts, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university and be aged between 20 and 30 years as on July 1, 2025.
  • For SO posts, the educational qualifications vary by post (e.g., IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, etc.), and candidates should refer to the official notification for details. However, the age criteria remain the same as for PO applicants.
How to Apply

  1. Visit the official website at ibps.in.
  2. Click on the relevant IBPS PO or SO registration link.
  3. Select ‘Apply Online’ and enter basic details to register.
  4. Log in using the credentials, fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee.
  5. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future use.

Application Fee

  • ₹850 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates
  • ₹175 for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates

This year's recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,215 vacancies, which include 5,208 posts for POs and 1,007 for SOs across participating banks.

Last updated on 21 Jul 2025
11:43 AM
IBPS Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Registration IBPS PO IBPS SO
