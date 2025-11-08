DNB December 2025 Exam: NBEMS Extends Thesis Submission Deadline; Revised Date Out

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has extended the thesis submission deadline for the DNB Final Theory Examination-December 2025 session. The earlier deadline of September 30, 2025 (11:55 PM) has been revised following multiple appeals from trainees.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has extended the thesis submission deadline for the DNB Final Theory Examination-December 2025 session. As per the latest notice, DNB trainees can now submit their thesis until November 12, 2025, giving them additional time to complete the mandatory requirement.

Thesis submission is a crucial component of the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) qualification process, as per NBEMS regulations. The earlier deadline of September 30, 2025 (11.55 PM) has been revised following multiple appeals from trainees unable to meet the initial schedule. However, the Board has clearly stated that this will be the final extension, and no further requests will be entertained.

“All the concerned trainees and accredited institutions are informed that no further extension shall be given, and those trainees who do not submit their thesis by 12.11.2025 (11:55 PM) shall be rendered ‘ineligible’ to appear in their DNB Final Theory Examination–December 2025 session,” the official notice emphasised.

The NBEMS DNB Final Theory Examination for the December 2025 session is scheduled to be held on December 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025, in computer-based mode across multiple centres in India.

Meanwhile, the application window for the DNB December 2025 exam remains open till November 16, 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in, and completing the online form.

