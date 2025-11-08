AFCAT 1/2026 Registration Begins on November 10: Check Eligibility, Exam Details

Summary The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 1) 2026, inviting applications from both men and women. According to the official short notice, the online registration process will start on November 10.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 1) 2026, inviting applications from both men and women for recruitment as Group A Gazetted Officers in the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

According to the official short notice, the online registration process will start on November 10 and continue till December 9, 2025. Candidates can submit their applications on the official AFCAT website - afcat.cdac.in. The detailed notification outlining vacancies, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and selection process will be released once the registration window opens.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates applying for the Flying Branch must be aged between 20 and 24 years, while for the Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, the upper age limit is 26 years. Applicants must have passed 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics and possess a graduate degree in a relevant discipline. Those applying for technical roles must also fulfil engineering qualification requirements as specified by the IAF.

The AFCAT 1 2026 selection process will include three stages - an online written test, followed by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, and a medical examination. Candidates who clear all stages successfully will undergo training at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad.