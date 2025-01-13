UGC NET 2024

UGC NET 2024 Admit Cards for All Exams Out - Download Now

Posted on 13 Jan 2025
10:50 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for all exam dates of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2024 session.
Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for all exam dates of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2024 session. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET December 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted online in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts (shift 1 - 9 AM to Noon and shift 2 - 3 PM to 6 PM) on all days.

Steps to Download UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card

Follow these steps to access your admit card:

  1. Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘UGC NET December 2024: Click here to download admit card’ on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit the details.
  4. Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details on their admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact NTA officials for rectification.

The UGC NET December 2024 exams are already underway, commencing on January 3, and will continue until January 16, 2025.

With the admit cards now available, candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card including the undertaking form, to the examination center.

