NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Registration Begins: Eligibility and Key Exam Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
10:13 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has officially opened the registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2024.
Interested candidates can now apply online at natboard.edu.in, with the registration window open until February 24, 11.55 PM.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has officially opened the registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2024, the gateway for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB super specialty courses. Interested candidates can now apply online at natboard.edu.in, with the registration window open until February 24, 11.55 PM.

JEE Main Answer Key 2025 Out - Challenge Window to Close Soon!
JEE Main Answer Key 2025 Out - Challenge Window to Close Soon!

How to Apply

  • Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Select the NEET-SS option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.
  • Click on the application link displayed.
  • Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Log in and fill out the application form.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit it.
ADVERTISEMENT

After the registration deadline, applicants will have a chance to edit their submitted forms from February 27 to March 3, 2025. Candidates can edit other details multiple times before final submission, with the last saved information being considered for records.

TS EAMCET, TS PGECET, and ICET 2025 Exam Dates Announced - Check Schedule
TS EAMCET, TS PGECET, and ICET 2025 Exam Dates Announced - Check Schedule

The NEET SS 2024 exam, which was not held last year due to delays in the admission process, is now scheduled for March 29 and March 30, 2025. Admit cards will be available for download on March 25.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for NEET SS 2024, candidates must possess, or be likely to obtain by April 30, 2025, a recognised postgraduate medical degree (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent qualification. Detailed eligibility requirements for super specialty courses are provided in the official notification on the exam portal.

The NEET SS 2024 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission into DM, MCh, and DrNB super specialty programmes for the 2024-25 academic session. Candidates must clear this exam to secure admission to recognised medical institutions across India.

Last updated on 05 Feb 2025
10:14 AM
NEET SS 2024 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Registration
Similar stories
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main Answer Key 2025 Out - Challenge Window to Close Soon!

Assam CEE 2025

Assam CEE Registration 2025 Begins Tomorrow at astu.ac.in- Details Here

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Date, Exam Pattern, and How to Apply

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main Answer Key 2025 Out - Challenge Window to Close Soon!

Assam CEE 2025

Assam CEE Registration 2025 Begins Tomorrow at astu.ac.in- Details Here

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Date, Exam Pattern, and How to Apply

DPS Ruby Park

DPS Ruby Park hosts Exuberanza 2025: A Celebration of Fun and Togetherness

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key: Check Release Date and Key Details

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality