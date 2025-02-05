NEET SS 2024 Registration Begins: Eligibility and Key Exam Details

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has officially opened the registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2024. Interested candidates can now apply online at natboard.edu.in, with the registration window open until February 24, 11.55 PM.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has officially opened the registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2024, the gateway for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB super specialty courses. Interested candidates can now apply online at natboard.edu.in, with the registration window open until February 24, 11.55 PM.

How to Apply

Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in.

Select the NEET-SS option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.

Click on the application link displayed.

Complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit it.

After the registration deadline, applicants will have a chance to edit their submitted forms from February 27 to March 3, 2025. Candidates can edit other details multiple times before final submission, with the last saved information being considered for records.

The NEET SS 2024 exam, which was not held last year due to delays in the admission process, is now scheduled for March 29 and March 30, 2025. Admit cards will be available for download on March 25.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for NEET SS 2024, candidates must possess, or be likely to obtain by April 30, 2025, a recognised postgraduate medical degree (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent qualification. Detailed eligibility requirements for super specialty courses are provided in the official notification on the exam portal.

The NEET SS 2024 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission into DM, MCh, and DrNB super specialty programmes for the 2024-25 academic session. Candidates must clear this exam to secure admission to recognised medical institutions across India.