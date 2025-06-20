JoSAA Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Round 2 Seat Allotment on June 25

Summary The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially announced the revised counselling schedule for JoSAA 2025. As per the updated notification available at josaa.nic.in, the JoSAA Round 2 seat allotment result 2025 will be declared on June 25, 2025.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially announced the revised counselling schedule for JoSAA 2025, which governs admissions to undergraduate engineering programmes at IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). As per the updated notification available at josaa.nic.in, the JoSAA Round 2 seat allotment result 2025 will be declared on June 25, 2025.

In response to candidate requests and logistical adjustments, JoSAA recently extended the deadline for online reporting for Round 1 seat allocation. Students who were allotted seats in Round 1 counselling now have until 5 PM on June 22, 2025, to complete their reporting formalities. This includes uploading the required documents, paying the seat acceptance fee, and selecting their preferred seat options — freeze, float, or slide — based on their individual admission strategy.

Following this, the last date to respond to any queries raised for Round 1 has been set for June 24, 2025. Only candidates who successfully respond within this period will remain eligible for further rounds of seat allocation.

JoSAA 2025 counselling is conducted for admissions to BTech and other undergraduate engineering courses offered at prestigious institutes across India. Seat allotment is based on a candidate's JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks, category, and the preferences filled during the JoSAA counselling registration.

The complete revised JoSAA 2025 counselling schedule was made available from June 19, 2025, and candidates are advised to regularly check the official JoSAA portal for important updates regarding upcoming rounds, document verification, and seat acceptance deadlines.

Find the full schedule here.