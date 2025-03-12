NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 - Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result and Final Seat List Out!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
14:09 PM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET PG counselling 2024 special stray vacancy round final seat allotment result.
Candidates who participated in this final round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET PG counselling 2024 special stray vacancy round final seat allotment result, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in this final round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment, students were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC of DGHS through email by March 12, 2025 (noon).

This additional round has been introduced to fill the remaining vacant seats left unoccupied after the previous stray vacancy round.

How to Check Final Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘PG Medical’ tab.
  • Click on the ‘Final Result of Stray Vacancy Round NEET PG 2024’ link.
  • The result will be displayed in a pdf format.
  • View and download your final allotment result for future reference.
A total of 558 candidates have been allotted seats in this round. The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated colleges, specialisations, allotted quota, rank, and category. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes between March 13 and March 20, 2025.

Candidates who have secured seats in this round must complete all admission formalities, including document verification and fee submission, within the stipulated timeline to avoid cancellation of their allotment.

Last updated on 12 Mar 2025
14:11 PM
NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) MCC
