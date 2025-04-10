NEET MDS 2025 Application Edit Window and Demo Test Portal Opens at natboard.edu.in

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the application edit facility for the NEET MDS 2025 exam, allowing registered candidates to make corrections in their submitted forms. Candidates can access the edit window through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the application edit facility for the NEET MDS 2025 exam, allowing registered candidates to make corrections in their submitted forms. Candidates can access the edit window through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS 2025 entrance exam, which grants admission to postgraduate dental programmes across the country, is scheduled to be held on April 19, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to noon. The online computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted with time-bound sections, a feature that was introduced earlier by the board. Candidates will be issued their admit cards on April 15, 2025.

According to the NBEMS, the NEET MDS 2025 question paper will be divided into two parts—Section A and Section B. Section A will contain 100 questions to be answered within 75 minutes, while Section B will feature 140 questions with a time limit of 105 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent update, the board reopened the registration portal to accommodate freshly eligible candidates after extending the internship completion deadline to June 30, 2025. Initially, the cut-off date was March 31, but the extension has enabled more aspirants to qualify for the exam.

To edit the NEET MDS 2025 application form, candidates must log in to the application portal, make the necessary changes, pay the applicable correction fee, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

With the exam just days away, NBEMS has also activated the demo test link on the official website that aims to provide students with a hands-on understanding of the timed sections, enabling them to practice and refine their time management strategies ahead of the main exam.