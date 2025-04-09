IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has officially extended the deadline for submission of the admission form for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2025. This extension offers candidates a final opportunity to apply for postgraduate admissions to MSc, MTech, and PhD programmes across IIT Delhi and other participating institutes.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has officially extended the deadline for submission of the admission form for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2025. Eligible candidates now have time until April 11, 2025, to complete the application process via the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal at joaps.iitd.ac.in.

This extension offers candidates a final opportunity to apply for postgraduate admissions to MSc, MTech, and PhD programmes across IIT Delhi and other participating institutes. As per the updated schedule, the first admission list for IIT JAM 2025 will be released on May 26, 2025. Those who are allotted seats must confirm their acceptance by paying the seat booking fee by May 30, 2025.

For candidates who later decide to opt out of the admission process, a withdrawal window will remain open from June 7 to July 7, 2025. During this period, candidates can officially withdraw their applications and forfeit their seats.

To complete the IIT JAM 2025 admission form, applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹750. Candidates who are allotted a seat and wish to accept it must pay the seat booking fee, which is ₹15,000 for general, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates and ₹7,500 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates.

Applicants are advised to ensure all details are accurately filled in and required documents are uploaded before the final submission. With the deadline extension, this is the last chance for aspirants aiming for postgraduate studies at premier IITs under the JAM 2025 framework.