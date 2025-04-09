IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2025
11:30 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has officially extended the deadline for submission of the admission form for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2025.
This extension offers candidates a final opportunity to apply for postgraduate admissions to MSc, MTech, and PhD programmes across IIT Delhi and other participating institutes.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has officially extended the deadline for submission of the admission form for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2025. Eligible candidates now have time until April 11, 2025, to complete the application process via the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal at joaps.iitd.ac.in.

NEET MDS 2025 to Feature Time-Bound Sections - NBEMS Issues Detailed Notice!
NEET MDS 2025 to Feature Time-Bound Sections - NBEMS Issues Detailed Notice!

This extension offers candidates a final opportunity to apply for postgraduate admissions to MSc, MTech, and PhD programmes across IIT Delhi and other participating institutes. As per the updated schedule, the first admission list for IIT JAM 2025 will be released on May 26, 2025. Those who are allotted seats must confirm their acceptance by paying the seat booking fee by May 30, 2025.

For candidates who later decide to opt out of the admission process, a withdrawal window will remain open from June 7 to July 7, 2025. During this period, candidates can officially withdraw their applications and forfeit their seats.

ADVERTISEMENT
OSSC LTR Result 2025 Announced - Check TGT Arts Prelims Merit List and Cut Offs
OSSC LTR Result 2025 Announced - Check TGT Arts Prelims Merit List and Cut Offs

To complete the IIT JAM 2025 admission form, applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹750. Candidates who are allotted a seat and wish to accept it must pay the seat booking fee, which is ₹15,000 for general, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates and ₹7,500 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates.

Applicants are advised to ensure all details are accurately filled in and required documents are uploaded before the final submission. With the deadline extension, this is the last chance for aspirants aiming for postgraduate studies at premier IITs under the JAM 2025 framework.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2025
11:30 AM
IIT JAM 2025 Joint Admission Test for Masters IIT Delhi Admission applications
Similar stories
NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 to Feature Time-Bound Sections - NBEMS Issues Detailed Notice!

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Result 2025 Announced - Check TGT Arts Prelims Merit List and Cut Offs

Representative Image
Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PET Registration Deadline extended! Check important dates, How to apply

Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET Admit Card 2025; Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 to Feature Time-Bound Sections - NBEMS Issues Detailed Notice!

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Result 2025 Announced - Check TGT Arts Prelims Merit List and Cut Offs

Representative Image
Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PET Registration Deadline extended! Check important dates, How to apply

Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET Admit Card 2025; Direct Link Here

Jadavpur University

SRIJAN 2025: Jadavpur University’s Grand Celebration of Technology, Innovation and . . .

Karnataka schools

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Out on karresults.nic.in - Pass Percentage & Exam 2, 3 . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality