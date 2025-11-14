FMGE December 2025

FMGE December 2025 Registration Begins, Bulletin Out - Application Link and Steps

Posted on 14 Nov 2025
15:58 PM

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session today, November 14. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website - natboard.edu.in - till December 4, 2025. Along with the opening of the application window, the Board has also published the bulletin containing information like eligibility criteria, examination fee, structure, application steps, syllabus, and other details.

How to Apply?

  • Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Select the ‘FMGE Examinations’ options from the dropdown menu.
  • Click on the application link.
  • Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Log in and complete the application.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Submit the examination fee and save the form.
  • Check, submit, and download the same for future reference.
In case of any incorrect information, candidates will be able to edit their application from December 9 to 11, 2025, only if they have successfully paid the required registration fees.

According to the schedule, the FMGE December 2025 exam will be held on January 17, 2026, in computer-based mode across various exam centres in India. The city intimation slip and admit card will be released on January 2 and January 14, 2026, respectively.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 14 Nov 2025
15:59 PM
FMGE December 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Registration
