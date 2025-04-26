NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Result Out on natboard.edu.in - Check Link, Merit List & Cut Off Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Apr 2025
09:56 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024.
Candidates who appeared for this highly competitive exam can now access their results by visiting the board’s official website at natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024. Candidates who appeared for this highly competitive exam can now access their results by visiting the board’s official website at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notification, the NEET SS 2024 results have been declared group-wise, based on the various question paper groups for this year’s examination. The result has been made available in the form of a PDF document, listing the candidates’ roll numbers, application IDs, total marks out of 600, question paper group, and their group-specific merit positions.

TANCET Result 2025 Out - Check Scorecard Download and Counselling Details
TANCET Result 2025 Out - Check Scorecard Download and Counselling Details

In addition to the overall scores and merit ranks, the notice also highlights the qualifying cut-off marks, fixed at the 50th percentile for each group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Group Specific Cutoff Marks (Out of 600)

  • Anaesthesiology - 279
  • Critical Care Medicine - 285
  • ENT - 350
  • Medical - 299
  • Medical Oncology - 280
  • Microbiology - 340
  • Obstetrics & Gynaecology - 354
  • Orthopaedics - 254
  • Paediatric - 287
  • Pathology - 261
  • Pharmacology - 315
  • Psychiatry - 311
  • Radiodiagnosis - 315
  • Respiratory Medicine - 365
  • Surgical - 285
NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out at neet.nta.nic.in - Admit Card by May 1
NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out at neet.nta.nic.in - Admit Card by May 1

An important update from NBEMS confirms that after the examination, all question papers underwent a thorough review by subject experts from the respective super speciality fields. This review aimed to ensure the technical accuracy of both the questions and the corresponding answer keys. In instances where a question was identified as technically incorrect, full marks were granted to all candidates for that particular question, irrespective of whether they attempted it.

Candidates will be able to download their individual NEET SS 2024 scorecards starting from May 2, 2025. To access the scorecards, applicants will need to log in using their NEET SS credentials on the official NBEMS portal.

Find the direct result pdf link here.

Last updated on 26 Apr 2025
09:56 AM
NEET SS 2024 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET SS Result
Similar stories
TANCET 2025

TANCET Result 2025 Out - Check Scorecard Download and Counselling Details

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee Releases OJEE Admit Card 2025- Details In. . .

NTA

NTA Announces NIFT Stage 1 Results 2025 at nift2025.ntaonline.in- Read Details Inside

TNPSC

TNPSC Group IV Combined Services 2025 Registration Begins at tnpsc.gov.in- Check Deta. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TANCET 2025

TANCET Result 2025 Out - Check Scorecard Download and Counselling Details

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee Releases OJEE Admit Card 2025- Details In. . .

NTA

NTA Announces NIFT Stage 1 Results 2025 at nift2025.ntaonline.in- Read Details Inside

BITS Pilani

BITS Pilani’s Conquest ‘25 Begins Its Hunt for India’s Next Big Startup Success. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group IV Combined Services 2025 Registration Begins at tnpsc.gov.in- Check Deta. . .

UPSC 2025

From Breaking News to Cracking UPSC - Read AIR 51 Ruchika Jha’s Path to Success!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality