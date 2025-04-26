NEET SS 2024 Result Out on natboard.edu.in - Check Link, Merit List & Cut Off Details

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024. Candidates who appeared for this highly competitive exam can now access their results by visiting the board’s official website at natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024. Candidates who appeared for this highly competitive exam can now access their results by visiting the board’s official website at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notification, the NEET SS 2024 results have been declared group-wise, based on the various question paper groups for this year’s examination. The result has been made available in the form of a PDF document, listing the candidates’ roll numbers, application IDs, total marks out of 600, question paper group, and their group-specific merit positions.

In addition to the overall scores and merit ranks, the notice also highlights the qualifying cut-off marks, fixed at the 50th percentile for each group.

Group Specific Cutoff Marks (Out of 600)

Anaesthesiology - 279

Critical Care Medicine - 285

ENT - 350

Medical - 299

Medical Oncology - 280

Microbiology - 340

Obstetrics & Gynaecology - 354

Orthopaedics - 254

Paediatric - 287

Pathology - 261

Pharmacology - 315

Psychiatry - 311

Radiodiagnosis - 315

Respiratory Medicine - 365

Surgical - 285

An important update from NBEMS confirms that after the examination, all question papers underwent a thorough review by subject experts from the respective super speciality fields. This review aimed to ensure the technical accuracy of both the questions and the corresponding answer keys. In instances where a question was identified as technically incorrect, full marks were granted to all candidates for that particular question, irrespective of whether they attempted it.

Candidates will be able to download their individual NEET SS 2024 scorecards starting from May 2, 2025. To access the scorecards, applicants will need to log in using their NEET SS credentials on the official NBEMS portal.

Find the direct result pdf link here.