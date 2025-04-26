TANCET Result 2025 Out - Check Scorecard Download and Counselling Details

Summary Anna University, Chennai has officially announced the results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 for MBA admissions. Candidates who appeared for this state-level entrance examination can now check their TANCET 2025 results by visiting the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Anna University, Chennai has officially announced the results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 for MBA admissions. Candidates who appeared for this state-level entrance examination can now check their TANCET 2025 results by visiting the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. Alongside the TANCET results, the university has also declared the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions for Postgraduate programmes (CEETA PG 2025) results.

According to the university’s official website, the scorecards will be available for download from May 7 to June 6, 2025. All candidates are advised to download their scorecards within this period, as no further changes or corrections will be entertained once the scorecards have been issued. The university also clarified that the announcement of results was slightly delayed due to correction requests made by several applicants regarding their personal details.

Earlier, on April 17, 2025, Anna University had released the final answer key for TANCET 2025. This was done after carefully examining the objections and challenges raised by candidates against the provisional answer key.

Following the release of scorecards, the next crucial phase will be the announcement of the TANCET rank list. Only candidates who have been shortlisted and have completed the registration for the counselling process will receive call letters for the next stage. Qualified candidates must actively participate in the TANCET MBA 2025 counselling sessions to secure admission into postgraduate management programmes offered by participating institutions.

Applicants must regularly visit the official TANCET website to stay updated about the upcoming rank list, counselling schedules, and other related admission procedures.