AFCAT 01/2025 Results Declared - Check Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025). The examination was conducted on February 22 and February 23, 2025, at multiple centres across India. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test (CBT) can now check their results online by logging into the official AFCAT website with their registered credentials.

The AFCAT 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 336 vacancies for Group 'A' Gazetted Officer positions in the Indian Air Force. Those who have successfully cleared the written exam will move on to the next stage—the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview.

Steps to Check AFCAT 01/2025 Results

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the official AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in.

Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Navigate to the results section and download your scorecard.

Take a printout for future reference.

Qualifying Criteria

Candidates who pass the AFCAT 2025 exam will be called for the AFSB interview, which assesses leadership, personality, and communication skills. Following the interview, successful candidates will undergo medical examinations before the final selection for training at the Air Force Academy.