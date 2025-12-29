UGC

NTA Issues UGC NET Admit Card 2025 For December 31 Exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Posted on 29 Dec 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) scheduled to be held on December 31, 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in and logging in with their credentials.

According to the official schedule, examinations on December 31 will be conducted for subjects including Law, Social Work, Telugu, Tourism Administration and Management, Spanish, Prakrit, Kashmiri and Konkani. The UGC NET December 2025 examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. Admit cards for candidates appearing on other dates will be released in due course.

NTA has advised candidates to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card and the accompanying undertaking after downloading them. In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details mentioned, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

As per the exam pattern, the UGC NET question paper will consist of two sections, both comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the sections, and the total duration of the examination will be three hours. The paper will have 150 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi, except for language papers.

Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, clicking on the ‘Admit Card Download’ link under the Latest News section, entering the required details, and submitting the login information.

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website.

