Severe Cold Prompts UP Govt to Shut Schools Across Boards Till January 1- Read Details

In view of intense cold in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered closure of schools across the state till January 1, according to a statement.

The safety of children is paramount during the cold wave, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, he said.

All schools up to Class 12 across all boards -- ICSE, CBSE, and UP Board -- will remain closed till January 1.

Adityanath directed top officials of the government and administration to remain mobile in the field to personally assess the ground situation.

Adequate arrangements for blankets and bonfires must be ensured at public places in all districts, he said and issued special instructions to officials regarding the operation of night shelters.

The state government is committed to ensuring that no poor or needy person suffers during the ongoing severe cold weather.

All necessary facilities, including bedding, blankets, and cleanliness, must be ensured at all night shelters, he said, adding that the officials must ensure that the needy receive relief material and shelter in a timely manner.

Asserting that no person in the state should be forced to sleep in the open in this freezing cold, he said that adequate funds have been released to all districts for blanket distribution, operation of night shelters and arrangements for bonfires.

After inspecting two night shelters in Gorakhpur city, the chief minister told reporters that district administrations have been directed to provide all necessary facilities at shelter homes, including sufficient beds, blankets, cleanliness and food for those without means.

He added that in view of extreme cold conditions, district magistrates have also been authorised to close schools and declare holidays if required, with provisions for online classes in unavoidable situations.

Adityanath also reviewed and interacted with the occupants in night shelters near TP Nagar Pass and Dharmshala Bazaar, a statement said.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, he personally distributed blankets and food to the homeless, assuring them of the government's continued support, it said.

The chief minister said that North India, including Uttar Pradesh, is facing an intense cold wave, and the government has made arrangements across all districts. Public representatives and officials are engaged in distributing blankets and woollens, lighting bonfires at public places and ensuring the smooth functioning of night shelters.

Appealing to the public, Adityanath urged those with resources to extend help to the needy during the harsh weather.

He also advised citizens to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel in foggy conditions and maintain adequate hydration even during winter.

He said that 480 bonfires have been arranged across Gorakhpur city and over 22,000 needy persons have already received blankets and woollen clothes as part of the government's winter relief drive.

