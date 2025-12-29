Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA to Hold Special Stray Vacancy Round for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Dental Seats- Check Date Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Dec 2025
13:51 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The decision comes after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the deadline for admissions to undergraduate medical courses for the 2025 academic year
As per the official notification, the special stray vacancy round will be conducted for dental seats that remain vacant or where candidates failed to take admission after the regular stray vacancy round

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced a special stray vacancy round for the allotment of undergraduate dental seats under the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025. The decision comes after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the deadline for admissions to undergraduate medical courses for the 2025 academic year.

As per the official notification, the special stray vacancy round will be conducted for dental seats that remain vacant or where candidates failed to take admission after the regular stray vacancy round. A total of five seats are available under this process. These include one seat under the General Merit (GM) category, two seats under the Other (OTH) category, and two seats under the Open (OPN) category.

KEA stated that the seat allotment will be carried out through online option entry. Eligible candidates who have not been allotted any dental seat in any counselling round and are interested in GM or OTH/OPN quota seats must report in person at the KEA office in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, on December 31 between 10 am and 11:30 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates will be allowed to enter options for OTH and OPN quota seats between 12 noon and 1 pm on the same day. The seat allotment results will be published at 2 pm, based on merit.

Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective colleges and complete the admission process on or before January 1 by 4 pm, KEA said.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website.

Last updated on 29 Dec 2025
13:57 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
Uttar Pradesh government

Severe Cold Prompts UP Govt to Shut Schools Across Boards Till January 1- Read Detail. . .

UGC

NTA Issues UGC NET Admit Card 2025 For December 31 Exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct . . .

MPSC

MPSC Revises MCQ Answer Sheet System, New Rules from March 2026 - Check Key Changes

CLAT 2026

CLAT Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Check Seat Allotment Latest U. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St. Xavier’s University

St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata to Host Inter-University Literary Fest X-LORE’26

Uttar Pradesh government

Severe Cold Prompts UP Govt to Shut Schools Across Boards Till January 1- Read Detail. . .

UGC

NTA Issues UGC NET Admit Card 2025 For December 31 Exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct . . .

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Candy Cane Lane 3.0 Brings Hogwarts Magic & Festive Spirit to Mahadevi Birla Shishu V. . .

MPSC

MPSC Revises MCQ Answer Sheet System, New Rules from March 2026 - Check Key Changes

CLAT 2026

CLAT Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Check Seat Allotment Latest U. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality