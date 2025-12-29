KEA to Hold Special Stray Vacancy Round for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Dental Seats- Check Date Inside

Summary The decision comes after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the deadline for admissions to undergraduate medical courses for the 2025 academic year As per the official notification, the special stray vacancy round will be conducted for dental seats that remain vacant or where candidates failed to take admission after the regular stray vacancy round

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced a special stray vacancy round for the allotment of undergraduate dental seats under the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025. The decision comes after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the deadline for admissions to undergraduate medical courses for the 2025 academic year.

As per the official notification, the special stray vacancy round will be conducted for dental seats that remain vacant or where candidates failed to take admission after the regular stray vacancy round. A total of five seats are available under this process. These include one seat under the General Merit (GM) category, two seats under the Other (OTH) category, and two seats under the Open (OPN) category.

KEA stated that the seat allotment will be carried out through online option entry. Eligible candidates who have not been allotted any dental seat in any counselling round and are interested in GM or OTH/OPN quota seats must report in person at the KEA office in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, on December 31 between 10 am and 11:30 am.

Candidates will be allowed to enter options for OTH and OPN quota seats between 12 noon and 1 pm on the same day. The seat allotment results will be published at 2 pm, based on merit.

Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective colleges and complete the admission process on or before January 1 by 4 pm, KEA said.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website.