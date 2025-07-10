KTET June 2025 Registration Ends Today - Check Application and Exam Guide

Kerala KTET

Summary
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is set to officially conclude the registration process for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2025 June session today, July 10.
Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official website.

KTET, conducted multiple times, serves as a benchmark to evaluate the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels across Kerala.

KTET, conducted multiple times, serves as a benchmark to evaluate the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels across Kerala.

Registration Steps

Step 1: Visit the KTET official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘KTET June 2025 Registration’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: If you are a new applicant, complete registration to obtain the login credentials.

Step 4: Log in and proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Dates and Schedule

The KTET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held over two days, on August 23 and August 24, 2025. There will be two shifts per day: the morning session from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and the afternoon session from 2 PM to 4.30 PM. The admit card will be available for downloading on August 14.

  • August 23, 2025 - KTET I (morning session), KTET II (afternoon session)
  • August 24, 2025 - KTET III (morning session), KTET IV (afternoon session)

Candidates must check their respective categories and shifts for the examination.

Find the direct registration link here.

