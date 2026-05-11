NVS Declares JNV LEST Result 2026 for Class 11 Admission; Check Merit List Here

Summary Students who appeared for the lateral entry selection examination can now download their scorecards through the official website Candidates seeking admission to Class 11 through the lateral entry process underwent a written entrance examination followed by document verification rounds

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has declared the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Lateral Entry Selection Test (JNV LEST) Result 2026 for Class 11 admissions. Students who appeared for the lateral entry selection examination can now download their scorecards through the official website- navodaya.gov.in.

The JNV LEST 2026 scorecard includes important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, state name, district name, father’s name, date of birth, and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) where admission has been considered.

Candidates seeking admission to Class 11 through the lateral entry process underwent a written entrance examination followed by document verification rounds. According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, the merit list has been prepared based on marks obtained in the written test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selected students are required to report to their respective JNV schools and complete the admission formalities by submitting the necessary documents and paying the prescribed admission fee.

The Samiti has clarified that candidates who fail to submit the required documents within the stipulated time will not be considered for admission to Class 11.

JNV LEST Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to check and download their scorecards:

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link for “Click here to check the result of Class IX LEST-2026” A new login page will open Enter the roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the admit card Click on the “Check Result” option The JNV LEST 2026 result will appear on the screen Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admission schedules, document verification, and further instructions related to the Class 11 admission process.