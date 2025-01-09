Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

JNVST 2025 Admit Cards for Classes 9, 11 Released: How to Download

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2025
13:58 PM

File Image

Summary
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) admit cards for classes 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST).
Students who registered for the JNVST 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) admit cards for classes 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST). Students who registered for the JNVST 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

Steps to Download JNVST Class 9 and 11 Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on:
  • ‘Click here to download the admit cards for Class IX LEST 2025’ or
  • ‘Click here to download the admit cards for Class XI LEST 2025’.
  • On the redirected page, click the relevant link.
  • Enter the candidate’s registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
  • Click ‘Sign In’ to view the admit card.
  • Download and print the admit card for examination day.
Steps to Download BPSC 70th CCE Answer Key, Raise Objections Now
SSC Releases CGL 2024 Tier 2 City Slip: Check How to Download
JNVST Exam Pattern 2025

The Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) for classes 9 and 11 will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 11AM to 1.30P.M. Here are the key details:

  • Exam Duration: 2.5 hours
  • Total Questions: 100 (Objective-type)
  • Maximum Marks: 100
  • Test Sections: Five sections in a single test booklet
  • Languages: English and Hindi
  • Special Provision: "Divyang" candidates will get an additional 50 minutes to complete the exam.

The results of JNVST LEST 2025 are expected to be announced by May/ June 2025. Once declared, students can check their results on the application portal.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2025
14:00 PM
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
