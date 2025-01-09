JNVST 2025 Admit Cards for Classes 9, 11 Released: How to Download

Summary The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) admit cards for classes 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST). Students who registered for the JNVST 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

Steps to Download JNVST Class 9 and 11 Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on:

‘Click here to download the admit cards for Class IX LEST 2025’ or

‘Click here to download the admit cards for Class XI LEST 2025’.

On the redirected page, click the relevant link.

Enter the candidate’s registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Click ‘Sign In’ to view the admit card.

Download and print the admit card for examination day.

JNVST Exam Pattern 2025

The Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) for classes 9 and 11 will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 11AM to 1.30P.M. Here are the key details:

Exam Duration: 2.5 hours

Total Questions: 100 (Objective-type)

Maximum Marks: 100

Test Sections: Five sections in a single test booklet

Languages: English and Hindi

Special Provision: "Divyang" candidates will get an additional 50 minutes to complete the exam.

The results of JNVST LEST 2025 are expected to be announced by May/ June 2025. Once declared, students can check their results on the application portal.