Steps to Download BPSC 70th CCE Answer Key, Raise Objections Now

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 70th CCE). Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted on December 13, 2024, and the re-exam on January 4, 2025, can download the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates have the opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answer key until January 16, 2025.

Steps to Download the BPSC 70th CCE Answer Key 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link for ‘Provisional Answer Keys’ on the homepage. Select the relevant link: General Studies (Examination dated 13.12.2024) General Studies (Re-Examination dated 04.01.2025) The BPSC 70th Prelims answer key PDF will appear. Download it. Review the responses and raise objections if necessary.

Deleted Questions for January 4, 2025 Exam

Three questions from the re-exam have been deleted due to discrepancies in the options provided. The details are as follows:

Q.13 (Set-I)

Tropic of Cancer’s shift from Bihar to Jharkhand.

None of the options are correct.

Q.79 (Set-I)

Snowfall occurrence in Uttar Pradesh post-Uttarakhand’s separation.

None of the options are correct.

Q.91 (Set-I)

Census data of 2023 being termed as estimates.

None of the options are correct.

Supreme Court's Stand on Alleged Irregularities

On Tuesday, January 7, the Supreme Court declined to hear a plea alleging irregularities in the BPSC 70th CCE prelims. The petition called for the cancellation and re-conduct of the exam due to rigging allegations.