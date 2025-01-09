SSC Releases CGL 2024 Tier 2 City Slip: Check How to Download

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the city intimation details for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Examination 2024. Candidates can now access their exam city details via the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the city intimation details for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Examination 2024. Candidates can now access their exam city details via the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Steps to Download the SSC CGL 2024 Tier 2 City Slip

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click on the login link and enter the required credentials.

Submit the details to view the candidate’s city intimation slip.

Check and download the slip.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

I mportant Deadlines

Candidates opting for 'Own Scribe' must register their scribe on the SSC website by January 13, 2025.

The SSC CGL admit card for Tier 2 will be available from January 14, 2025, and can be downloaded via the login module on the website.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule

The Tier-II exams are scheduled to take place on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025. The structure of the exam includes:

Paper I: Mandatory for all posts.

Paper II: For candidates applying for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade-II posts, subject to shortlisting in Tier-I.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 recruitment aims to fill 18,236 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ vacancies in Central Government departments.