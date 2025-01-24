NIOS Class 10 Result 2024 Out: How to Check Your Result

Summary The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially announced the results for the Secondary (class 10) public examinations conducted in the October-November 2024 session. Students can now access and download their results by visiting the official website results.nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially announced the results for the Secondary (class 10) public examinations conducted in the October-November 2024 session. Students can now access and download their results by visiting the official website results.nios.ac.in.

Steps to Check NIOS Class 10 Result 2024

Visit the official website results.nios.ac.in Click on the link for ‘Public Examination Class 10 Result 2024’. Enter the enrollment number and solve the captcha code. Click the submit button. The result will be displayed on-screen. Download and save a copy for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon checking their results, students can collect their migration-cum-transfer certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificates from their respective Accredited Institutions (AIs). Additionally, any requests for corrections in the results must be submitted within 30 days from the date of declaration.

The NIOS Class 10 exams were conducted from October 22 to November 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, the results for NIOS Class 12 were declared earlier on January 17, 2024. The Class 12 examinations were also conducted from October 22 to November 29, 2024.