Bihar DElEd 2025 Registration Extended to January 27: How to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2025 examination. Candidates can now submit their applications until January 27, 2025, via the official website, deledbihar.com.

Step-by-Step Bihar DElEd Registration Process 2025

Visit the official website at deledbihar.com. Click on the Bihar BSEB DElEd 2025 registration link available on the homepage. Register by providing the required details on the new page that appears. Log in to the account and fill out the application form. Submit the application fee and finalise the process. Download the confirmation page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar DElEd 2025

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 50% in their intermediate (Class 12) examination. Those appearing for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam this year are also eligible to apply. The minimum age requirement to apply is 17 years as of January 1, 2025.

Application Fee Details Bihar DElEd 2025

Applicants from the General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Backward Classes (BC), and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) categories must pay an application fee of INR 960.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories are required to pay INR 760.

Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam Structure

The examination will consist of 120 questions, each carrying one mark, making a total of 120 marks. The exam duration will be 150 minutes. The question paper will include sections on:

General Hindi/ Urdu

Mathematics

Science

Social Studies

General English

Logical and Analytical Reasoning

Originally, the deadline for Bihar DElEd 2025 registration was set for January 22 but has now been extended to provide candidates with additional time. The deadline for application fee payment has also been extended to January 28, 2025.

The Bihar DElEd 2025 examination is scheduled to take place on February 27, with admit cards set to be released on February 17, 2025.