UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 – Document Upload Now Mandatory; All Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced key changes for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025. As per the official notification released on January 22, 2025, applicants are now required to submit essential documents online during the application process.

Key changes in the UPSC Prelims 2025 application process

Mandatory Document Upload: Candidates must now upload documents such as educational certificates, caste certificates, and physical disability certificates online at the time of application submission.

Earlier Process: Previously, candidates were required to upload these documents only after being shortlisted for the UPSC Mains examination.

The official notification states: "A candidate who is willing to apply for Civil Services Examination shall be required to apply online and submit the requisite information and supporting documents towards various claims, such as date of birth, category [viz. SC/ST/OBC/ EWS/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen], educational qualification and Service preferences etc. as may be sought by the Commission along with the Online Application Form."

Candidature Cancellation: The UPSC has clarified that failure to provide the required documents along with the application form will result in the cancellation of candidature.

"The failure to provide the required information/documents along with the Registration and Online Application Form will entail cancellation of candidature for the examination," the notification states.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the new application guidelines to avoid disqualification and ensure a smooth registration process for the UPSC Prelims 2025.