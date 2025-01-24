UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 – Document Upload Now Mandatory; All Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jan 2025
17:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced key changes for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025.
As per the official notification released on January 22, 2025, applicants are now required to submit essential documents online during the application process.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced key changes for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025. As per the official notification released on January 22, 2025, applicants are now required to submit essential documents online during the application process.

Key changes in the UPSC Prelims 2025 application process

  1. Mandatory Document Upload: Candidates must now upload documents such as educational certificates, caste certificates, and physical disability certificates online at the time of application submission.
ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier Process: Previously, candidates were required to upload these documents only after being shortlisted for the UPSC Mains examination.

The official notification states: "A candidate who is willing to apply for Civil Services Examination shall be required to apply online and submit the requisite information and supporting documents towards various claims, such as date of birth, category [viz. SC/ST/OBC/ EWS/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen], educational qualification and Service preferences etc. as may be sought by the Commission along with the Online Application Form."

Kerala NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Revised Dates Out: Find Schedule Here
Kerala NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Revised Dates Out: Find Schedule Here
  1. Candidature Cancellation: The UPSC has clarified that failure to provide the required documents along with the application form will result in the cancellation of candidature.

"The failure to provide the required information/documents along with the Registration and Online Application Form will entail cancellation of candidature for the examination," the notification states.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the new application guidelines to avoid disqualification and ensure a smooth registration process for the UPSC Prelims 2025.

Last updated on 24 Jan 2025
17:18 PM
UPSC CSE 2025 UPSC 2025 UPSC
Similar stories
NEET PG 2024

Kerala NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Revised Dates Out: Find Schedule Here

CBSE 2025

CBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Board Exams 2025: Know What’s Allowed and What’. . .

Madhya Pradesh government

MP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Choice-Filling Postponed- Details Here

BPSC

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 Declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Know Major Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2024

Kerala NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Revised Dates Out: Find Schedule Here

National Council of Science Museums

BITM Organizes Cosmic Events to Showcase Planetary Parade and Scientific Wonders

CBSE 2025

CBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Board Exams 2025: Know What’s Allowed and What’. . .

Madhya Pradesh government

MP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Choice-Filling Postponed- Details Here

BPSC

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 Declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Know Major Details Here

TS TET 2025

TS TET 2025 Result on Feb 5; Answer Key Release Details Here