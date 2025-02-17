UGC NET 2024

UGC NET Result 2024 Expected Date - Key Details for December Session Candidates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
17:02 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) result 2024 for the December session soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website using their application number and date of birth or password, once the link is activated.

UGC NET December 2024 session was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode between January 3 and January 27 across 558 exam centers nationwide. The results will be prepared based on the final answer key, which will be released after subject experts review the objections raised by candidates.

Steps to Check Result

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check the final result

  1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the result link displayed on the homepage.
  3. Login with your credentials.
  4. The result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check and download the same for future reference.
UGC NET December 2024 Exam Pattern

The UGC NET exam consisted of two papers with a total marks of two hundred:

  • Paper I: 50 MCQs (100 marks)
  • Paper II: 100 MCQs (200 marks)

To qualify for UGC NET, candidates must meet the minimum passing criteria. General (Unreserved)/ General (EWS) category candidates need at least 40% marks, while those from OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, and transgender categories must secure a minimum of 35% marks. The qualifying candidates will be eligible for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as assistant professors, and admission to PhD programs.

With the results expected soon, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for updates.

Last updated on 17 Feb 2025
17:02 PM
UGC NET 2024 UGC NET December 2024 National Testing Agency (NTA)
