Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Results 2023 Out: Check Details Here

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the results for the State Service Main Examination 2023. Candidates who participated in the examination can access their MPPSC Main Results 2023 on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Steps to Check MPPSC Main Exam Result 2024

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Click on the ‘Results’ tab available on the homepage. Locate the link titled ‘Written Exam Result (Main), Dated 30/12/2024’ under the ‘State Service Examination 2023’ section and click on it. The MPPSC Main Exam Result 2023 PDF will appear on the screen. Search for the candidate’s roll number in the PDF. Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

The MPPSC Result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates selected for the interview round. Out of the total applicants, 800 candidates passed the written exam, with 659 qualifying for 204 positions under Part A. The shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the interview stage for final selection.

Document Submission Guidelines

Qualified candidates are required to submit certified or self-attested photocopies of their certificates to the MPPSC office by January 20, 2025. These documents must include the candidate’s name, serial number, page number, and the total number of annexure pages.

For candidates unable to meet the initial deadline, documents can still be submitted in person at the Commission’s office within the prescribed timeframe, subject to late fees as follows:

January 21, 2025 – January 27, 2025 (First 5 working days after the deadline): Late fee of INR 3,000.

January 28, 2025 – February 3, 2025 (Next 10 working days): Late fee of INR 25,000.

The examination, conducted from March 11 to March 16, 2024, aimed to fill 229 vacancies.