ICSI CS

Schedule of ICSI CS June 2025 Exam Out: Key Dates, Full Schedule

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Dec 2024
13:27 PM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the timetable for the Company Secretary (CS) June 2025 exams for both executive and professional levels.
Aspirants can now download the detailed schedule from the official website at icsi.edu.
Aspirants can now download the detailed schedule from the official website at icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the timetable for the Company Secretary (CS) June 2025 exams for both executive and professional levels. Aspirants can now download the detailed schedule from the official website at icsi.edu.

According to the notification, the exams will commence on June 1, 2025, and conclude on June 8, 2025. The examinations will be held from 9AM to 12.15PM, with an additional 15-minute reading time from 9AM to 9.15AM.

Candidates must carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID for verification at the exam centre.

Single Module Registration Deadline for CS Executive: January 31, 2025Candidates must ensure timely registration to be eligible for the June 2025 exams.

ICSI CS Executive Exam Schedule 2025

Here is the timetable for the CS Executive (New Syllabus 2022) exams:

  • June 1, 2025: Jurisprudence, Interpretation, and General Laws (Group 1)
  • June 2, 2025: Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group 2)
  • June 3, 2025: Company Law and Practice (Group 1)
  • June 4, 2025: Economic, Commercial, and Intellectual Property Laws (Group 2)
  • June 5, 2025: Setting Up of Business, Industrial, and Labour Laws (Group 1)
  • June 6, 2025: Tax Laws and Practice (Group 2)
  • June 7, 2025: No Exam
  • June 8, 2025: Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group 1)
ICSI CS Executive Exam Schedule 2025

The professional-level exams will be conducted as per the following schedule:

Old Syllabus (2017):

  • June 1, 2025: Governance, Risk Management, Compliances, and Ethics (Module 1)
  • June 2, 2025: Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management, and Due Diligence (Module 2)
  • June 3, 2025: Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges (Module 3)
  • June 4, 2025: Advanced Tax Laws (Module 1)
  • June 5, 2025: Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation, and Winding-Up (Module 2)
  • June 6, 2025: Multidisciplinary Case Studies (Open Book Exam) (Module 3)
  • June 7, 2025: No Exam
  • June 8, 2025: Drafting, Pleadings, and Appearances (Module 1)
New Syllabus (2022):

  • June 1, 2025: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) - Principles and Practice (Group 1)
  • June 2, 2025: Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group 2)
  • June 3, 2025: Drafting, Pleading, and Appearances (Group 1)
  • June 4, 2025: Corporate Restructuring, Valuation, and Insolvency
  • June 5, 2025: Compliance Management, Audit, and Due Diligence (Group 1)
  • June 6, 2025: Elective 2 (Open Book Exam) - Choose from:
  • Arbitration, Mediation, and Conciliation
  • Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning
  • Labour Laws and Practice
  • Banking and Insurance - Laws and Practice
  • Insolvency and Bankruptcy - Law and Practice
  • June 7, 2025: No Exam
  • June 8, 2025: Elective 1 (Open Book Exam) - Choose from:
  • CSR and Social Governance
  • Internal and Forensic Audit
  • Intellectual Property Rights - Law and Practice
  • Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity - Law and Practice
Last updated on 31 Dec 2024
13:28 PM
ICSI CS ICSI
