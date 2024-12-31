Last Day to Submit UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key Objections

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to close the answer key objection window for the UPPSC Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Preliminary Exam 2024 today, December 31, 2024. Candidates who participated in the recruitment exam can raise objections against the UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2024 by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to close the answer key objection window for the UPPSC Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Preliminary Exam 2024 today, December 31, 2024. Candidates who participated in the recruitment exam can raise objections against the UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2024 by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Steps to Raise Objections for UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Log in using the candidate’s registration number and password. Navigate to the ‘Answer Key Objection’ section and click on it. Select the questions the candidate wishes to challenge. Upload supporting documents in the required format. Complete the process and submit the suggestions. Download the acknowledgment slip for future reference.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Overview 2024

The UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam is the first stage of the state-level selection process conducted to recruit candidates for various roles in the Uttar Pradesh government. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam proceed to the main exam, which includes eight comprehensive papers such as General Hindi, General English, and General Studies. The final stage is the interview, assessing candidates' problem-solving abilities, communication skills, and overall personality.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 was conducted on December 22 across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, accommodating over 500,000 candidates in two shifts.