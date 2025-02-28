MP SET Results 2024 for Select Subjects Out: How to Download Result

Summary The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the final results for the MP State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the test can access their results on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the final results for the MP State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 for five subjects: English, Geography, Home Science, Law, and Library and Information Science. Candidates who appeared for the test can access their results on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

How to Download MP SET 2024 Results

Visit the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. Log into the profile using the candidate’s registration number and date of birth. On the homepage, locate the ‘What’s Open’ section and click on the link titled ‘Regarding release of result (main part 87%) of State Eligibility Test (SET) - 2024 (English, Geography, Home Science, Law, Library and Information Science), dated 27/02/2025’. A PDF file containing the results will open. Scroll down to check the result. Download and print the result for future reference.

Qualifying Marks for MP SET 2024 Results

Candidates from unreserved and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories need to secure at least 40% marks.

Candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) must achieve a minimum of 35%.

Out of 1.21 lakh registered candidates across 24 subjects, nearly 94,000 appeared for the MP SET 2024. The commission completed the evaluation process within a month and released the results for five subjects on Thursday.

The MP SET 2024 examination took place on December 15, 2024, across multiple test centres in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 36 subjects were covered in the exam, which serves as a qualifying test for Assistant Professor positions in the state.

Candidates who have cleared the MP SET 2024 are now eligible to apply for the Assistant Professor Exam 2024. The application window for this recruitment exam is open until March 26, 2024.