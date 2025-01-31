NIRF Rankings

NIRF Rankings 2025 Data Submission Window Closes Today - New Category Introduced!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
11:40 AM

Summary
The Ministry of Education is set to close the data submission window for the upcoming National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2025 today, January 31, 2025, at 5 PM. Educational institutions that are not previously registered and wish to participate must submit their data on the official website – nirfindia.org – before the deadline.

The official notification stated that “All the institutions which have participated in the previous India Rankings exercise have been preregistered. A mail in this regard has already been sent to the Heads of the respective institutions to confirm institution details for India Rankings 2025.

This marks the tenth edition of the NIRF Rankings, an annual initiative by the Ministry of Education to assess and rank universities and educational institutes across India. The rankings are determined based on five key parameters, including Teaching, Learning & Resources, Research & Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach & Inclusivity, and Perception.

The NIRF Rankings 2025 will feature multiple categories, such as Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture & Planning, Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, and State Public University. The last three categories – Open University, Skill University, and State Public University – were newly introduced in the previous edition to expand the ranking framework.

New Category Introduced

This year, in a recent update, the Ministry has added a new category named Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Institutions eligible for participation must register under the SDG category.

Institutions are encouraged to ensure timely submission to be considered for this year’s rankings, which play a crucial role in enhancing institutional credibility and visibility in the academic landscape.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2025
11:44 AM
NIRF Rankings National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ministry of education
