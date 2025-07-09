NMC Advises 3-Tier Grievance Redressal Committees for Medical Students Nationwide

Summary In a move aimed at addressing concerns faced by medical students across the country, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory recommending the establishment of a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism. The advisory comes in light of the growing number of complaints received from medical students, their guardians, and members of the community regarding academic, administrative, and clinical training issues.

In a move aimed at addressing concerns faced by medical students across the country, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory recommending the establishment of a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism. The advisory comes in light of the growing number of complaints received from medical students, their guardians, and members of the community regarding academic, administrative, and clinical training issues.

As per the advisory, grievance committees should be constituted at the medical college or institute level, the affiliating university level, and the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) or the state health and medical education department level. These panels are to be composed of senior functionaries to ensure prompt and effective resolution of complaints.

The commission highlighted that grievances range from excessive fees, delay or non-payment of stipends, ragging, harassment, and internship-related challenges to academic concerns like curriculum, attendance, examinations, teaching methods, and faculty issues. Health and safety-related complaints have also been flagged in recent months.

To promote transparency and accessibility, NMC has instructed all medical colleges, universities, and health education departments to upload the details of these committees on their official websites. Institutions have also been advised to develop a web-based portal for online grievance registration, making it easier for students and stakeholders to report issues directly.

The commission noted that most grievances can and should be addressed at the college or university level itself. In cases where resolution is not achieved, matters can be escalated to the Directorate of Medical Education or the concerned state department. Only grievances requiring national-level intervention would be forwarded to the NMC for further action.

Additionally, the NMC’s official web portal remains open for unresolved cases, allowing students to register their concerns online.

The advisory emphasised, “All out efforts are to be made by the stakeholders for effective and speedy resolutions of the grievances of the students/stakeholders with an endeavor that all the grievances are attended to at the levels from where the grievance emanate.”

This move is expected to streamline grievance handling across medical institutions in India, offering students a structured and accessible support system for their academic and professional concerns.