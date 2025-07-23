PG Admissions

CWSSU PG Admissions Open: Meghalaya’s 1st State Run University Offers CUET-Free Entry

PTI
PTI
Posted on 23 Jul 2025
11:31 AM

CWSSU official website

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Meghalaya's first state-run university, Captain Williamson Sangma State University (CWSSU), has invited applications for postgraduate programmes.
Admissions to CWSSU's PG programmes do not require the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Meghalaya's first state-run university, Captain Williamson Sangma State University (CWSSU), has invited applications for postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2025-26, officials said on Tuesday.

Various courses are being offered in the varsity's Tura and Shillong campuses, the University's Registrar, A Ch Marak, told PTI.

In the Tura campus, postgraduate programmes are available in Anthropology, Economics, Education, Environmental Science, Garo, Geography, History, Philosophy, Political Science and Sociology.

ADVERTISEMENT
CBSE Issues Notice - Makes CCTV Installation Mandatory in All Affiliated Schools! Details
CBSE Issues Notice - Makes CCTV Installation Mandatory in All Affiliated Schools! Details

The Shillong campus will offer postgraduate (PG) courses in Commerce, English, Khasi and Social Work, which are also simultaneously available at the Tura campus, he said.

Established in 2011 through an Act of the state government, CWSSU operates from its permanent campus in Tura.

The campus was constructed under Special Plan Assistance with an allocation of Rs 16.96 crore and completed in December 2022. With academic blocks, hostels, and administrative facilities, the campus has an area of more than 90 acres.

The university is recognised under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956, and is empowered to award degrees independently.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) formally approved its degree-awarding status in December 2024. The institution began academic operations this year, with the Shillong campus set to open shortly.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Scholarship Guidelines, College List &amp; Key Instructions Out
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Scholarship Guidelines, College List &amp; Key Instructions Out

Admissions to CWSSU's PG programmes do not require the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), making the university an attractive option for students across the state.

At least 11 colleges from across the state have been granted affiliation with the University. These colleges also admit students without CUET, unlike those under NEHU, which are bound by the CUET requirement as per NEP 2020.

According to official sources, admissions to the PG courses will remain open for at least two to three weeks, and the application procedures and course details are available on the university's website.

CWSSU's launch is seen as a significant milestone in Meghalaya's higher education sector, enhancing access and offering flexible admission pathways for students.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 23 Jul 2025
11:32 AM
PG Admissions Meghalaya government state-run colleges State Universities
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Scholarship Guidelines, College List & Key Instr. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025: Exam Form Correction Window Opens for Foundation, Inter, Fina. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Issues Revised PwBD Guidelines for MBBS, BDS Counselling

HTET

HTET 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Hall Ticket for Level 1, 2 & 3 Exams Now

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Scholarship Guidelines, College List & Key Instr. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025: Exam Form Correction Window Opens for Foundation, Inter, Fina. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Issues Revised PwBD Guidelines for MBBS, BDS Counselling

HTET

HTET 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Hall Ticket for Level 1, 2 & 3 Exams Now

NEET UG 2025

MCC Issues NRI Quota Guidelines for NEET UG Counselling 2025- Read Key Details Inside

AILET 2026

NLU Delhi Revises AILET 2026 Exam and Registration Date- Application to Begin on Augu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality