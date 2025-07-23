NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Scholarship Guidelines, College List & Key Instructions Out

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jul 2025
11:00 AM

File Image

Summary
The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has released comprehensive guidelines and scholarship details for MP NEET UG Counselling 2025.
The registration for MP NEET UG counselling 2025 is currently underway and will remain open till July 29.

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has released comprehensive guidelines and scholarship details for MP NEET UG Counselling 2025, bringing clarity on admissions, financial assistance, and a list of participating medical and dental colleges. These updated instructions aim to streamline the admission process for MBBS, BDS, and allied medical courses across both government and private institutions in the state.

The registration for MP NEET UG counselling 2025 is currently underway and will remain open till July 29. The state merit list based on NEET UG 2025 scores will be published on July 30, following which the choice filling and seat allotment rounds will commence. The guidelines also address FAQs, tackling common concerns around admissions, eligibility, and documentation.

To ensure transparency and prevent malpractice, the counselling committee has strongly warned candidates against sharing sensitive credentials such as NEET application numbers, registered mobile numbers, emails, or bank details. Students have been advised to avoid intermediaries or agents, as the entire counselling and seat allocation process is conducted online by the official counselling authority. Seat allotments are based strictly on the merit list and candidates’ preferences submitted through the online portal.

ICAI CA September 2025: Exam Form Correction Window Opens for Foundation, Inter, Final
ICAI CA September 2025: Exam Form Correction Window Opens for Foundation, Inter, Final
NEET UG 2025: MCC Issues Revised PwBD Guidelines for MBBS, BDS Counselling
NEET UG 2025: MCC Issues Revised PwBD Guidelines for MBBS, BDS Counselling

Category-wise Scholarship Clarification

In an important update, the department has detailed scholarship schemes for OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories.

  • OBC Candidates: Students from the backward classes admitted to MBBS courses based on NEET UG scores are entitled to full tuition fee coverage under the post-matric scholarship scheme. However, a 15% cut in the scholarship amount corresponds to the exclusion of the development fee, which is not covered as per the MP Private University Fee Regulatory Commission norms.
  • EWS Students: To avail the 10% reservation in government medical colleges, candidates must submit valid income and asset certificates. Only families with a combined annual income not exceeding ₹8 lakh qualify. Additionally, ownership of more than 5 acres of cultivable land or residential properties exceeding specified square footage in urban areas disqualifies applicants from this scholarship.
  • SC/ST Students: The revised income cap for post-matric scholarships is also ₹8 lakh annually for SC and ST students pursuing education in private institutions. Notably, SC students enrolled in government or government-aided colleges will not face any income limit restrictions for scholarship eligibility.

The department has urged all applicants to carefully follow the official instructions and refer only to the authentic website to avoid misinformation.

Last updated on 23 Jul 2025
11:01 AM
NEET UG 2025 MP NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling scholarship
