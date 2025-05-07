WB HS 2025 Toppers List Released - Rupayan Pal Tops with 99.4%! Check Full Merit List

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2025 today, May 7. A total of 72 students have secured the top 10 positions in the state.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2025 today, May 7. Students can now check their scores and access their results online through the official websites.

This year witnessed a significant rise in female candidates, with 2,54,016 girls appearing for the exams compared to 2,19,903 boys. With 4,30,286 students passing out of 4,73,919 examinees, the overall pass percentage stands at 90.79%, an improvement from last year's 90%.

A total of 72 students have secured the top 10 positions in the state. First, second, third, and fourth ranks has been secured by one student each, the fifth rank was secured by 6 students, sixth rank by 8 students, seventh rank by 11 students, eighth rank by 16 students, ninth rank by 17 students, and the tenth rank by 10 students.

Top 5 Students

Rupayan Pal, Purba Burdwan (Rank 1) - 497 marks

Tushar Debnath, Coochbehar (Rank 2) - 496 marks

Rajarshi Adhikary, Hooghly (Rank 3) - 495 marks

Srijita Ghoshal, Bankura (Rank 4) - 494 marks

Biresh Ghosh, Paschim Midnapore (Rank 5) - 493 marks

Prantik Ganguli, Hooghly (Rank 5) - 493 marks

Tanmoy Pati, South 24 Parganas (Rank 5) - 493 marks

Riddhit Pal, Purba Burdwan (Rank 5) - 493 marks

Kuntal Choudhury, Purba Burdwan (Rank 5) - 493 marks

Oishiki Das, Coochbehar (Rank 5) - 493 marks

In terms of districts, Purba Midnapore (95.74%) has the highest pass percentage, closely followed by North 24 Parganas (93.53%), and Kolkata (93.43%).