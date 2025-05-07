WB HS 2025

WB HS 2025 Toppers List Released - Rupayan Pal Tops with 99.4%! Check Full Merit List

Posted on 07 May 2025
14:07 PM

Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2025 today, May 7.
A total of 72 students have secured the top 10 positions in the state.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2025 today, May 7. Students can now check their scores and access their results online through the official websites.

This year witnessed a significant rise in female candidates, with 2,54,016 girls appearing for the exams compared to 2,19,903 boys. With 4,30,286 students passing out of 4,73,919 examinees, the overall pass percentage stands at 90.79%, an improvement from last year's 90%.

A total of 72 students have secured the top 10 positions in the state. First, second, third, and fourth ranks has been secured by one student each, the fifth rank was secured by 6 students, sixth rank by 8 students, seventh rank by 11 students, eighth rank by 16 students, ninth rank by 17 students, and the tenth rank by 10 students.

Top 5 Students

  • Rupayan Pal, Purba Burdwan (Rank 1) - 497 marks
  • Tushar Debnath, Coochbehar (Rank 2) - 496 marks
  • Rajarshi Adhikary, Hooghly (Rank 3) - 495 marks
  • Srijita Ghoshal, Bankura (Rank 4) - 494 marks
  • Biresh Ghosh, Paschim Midnapore (Rank 5) - 493 marks
  • Prantik Ganguli, Hooghly (Rank 5) - 493 marks
  • Tanmoy Pati, South 24 Parganas (Rank 5) - 493 marks
  • Riddhit Pal, Purba Burdwan (Rank 5) - 493 marks
  • Kuntal Choudhury, Purba Burdwan (Rank 5) - 493 marks
  • Oishiki Das, Coochbehar (Rank 5) - 493 marks

In terms of districts, Purba Midnapore (95.74%) has the highest pass percentage, closely followed by North 24 Parganas (93.53%), and Kolkata (93.43%).

Last updated on 07 May 2025
14:13 PM
WB HS 2025 West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) WBCHSE Toppers list
