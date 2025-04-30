Kolkata’s Priyadarshini Mukherjee Scores 99.75% in ISC 2025, Aspires for UPSC Civil Services

Summary In a remarkable academic feat, Priyadarshini Mukherjee from GD Birla Centre for Education, Kolkata has emerged as the probable second all-India topper in ISC Class 12 examination 2025 Sharing her success mantra behind this spectacular performance, Priyadarshini revealed that one needs to be in love with the subject.

The eagerly awaited results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for class 12 have been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today, April 30, 2025. In a remarkable academic feat, Priyadarshini Mukherjee from GD Birla Centre for Education, Kolkata has emerged as the probable second all-India topper in ISC Class 12 examination 2025.

Achieving an impressive 99.75% aggregate, Priyadarshini’s dedication and hard work have set a new benchmark for students across the nation. Speaking to The Telegraph Online Edugraph, she expressed gratitude to her teachers and parents for this brilliant feat.

"It was indeed a proud moment. I felt overwhelmed and honestly I did not expect much. However, 99.75 percent was completely unexpected. All of this is because of the constant support from my teachers and parents. I managed to do well in the board exam just by their guidance,” said Priyadarshini.

On asking what her study approach was for ISC Class 12th Examination 2025, she said, “I just listened to what was said in the Class and worked on the school assignments. I had taken no tuitions so I got a lot of time for self study and that helped me to achieve more focus on each and every subject.”

Her secret to academic excellence? Passion and consistency. Sharing her success mantra behind this spectacular performance, Priyadarshini revealed that one needs to be in love with the subject.

“I love the things that I was studying and I never really put an effort into studying. I just kept on doing what I loved. Also regular revisions and assessments helped me identify my areas of weakness.”

Looking ahead, Priyadarshini has her eyes set on studying Public Policy and preparing for the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination, “I want to study Public Policy and prepare for the prestigious UPSC Civil Services examination. True change begins with informed leadership and I wish to contribute meaningfully to policymaking and nation-building.”

The Principal of G.D. Birla Centre for Education, Mr. C.A. Lucas extended heartfelt congratulations for her exceptional performance in ISC 2025 Class 12 Examination. He said, “We are extremely elated with this result. Priyadashini is an all-rounder student, she has represented the school in Kalyan Mumbai and has been a role model in all co-curricular activities like quiz, debate and many others. This girl is a true example of what holistic education is.”

Priyadarshini’s journey is an inspiration to many. Her blend of hard work, smart strategies, and a balanced approach to life exemplifies the qualities of a true achiever. As she continues to prepare for her future endeavours, The Telegraph Online Edugraph wishes her countless laps of success and congratulates all other students who have appeared for the ICSE, ISC Board Examinations 2025.