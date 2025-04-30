Education

Online lessons for Class XII during holidays

Subhankar Chowdhury
Subhankar Chowdhury
Posted on 30 Apr 2025
07:26 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

ADVERTISEMENT

The state higher secondary council has told the government and aided schools that classes of the third semester (in Class XII) can be taken online during the summer
vacation.

The HS council issued the online class notice on a day the school education department issued a notification, announcing the start of the summer vacation, “considering the prevailing heat wave situation”.

The state government brought the summer vacation forward because of the heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vacation usually starts in the third week of May.

The government has not said anything about when the summer vacation will end.

“That will be announced based on how the weather situation unfolds,” said an official of the education department on Tuesday.

The classes of the third semester at the Plus-II level started last month.

The Plus-II courses starting last year have been split into four semesters — first and second semesters for Class XI and third and fourth semesters for Class XII.

An official of the council said: “If the classes are not held online amid the summer vacation, the syllabus cannot be completed. The students will struggle to write the third-semester examinations in September. Therefore, the advisory has been issued. Besides, the state government has been handing students studying in Classes XI and XII smartphones or tabs over the past few years under the Taruner Swapna Scheme. So online classes can be held without any hindrance.”

The notice signed by HS council president Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya says: “The classes of the third semester may be conducted in online mode during the summer vacation based on mutual understanding between teachers and students. This notice is being issued keeping in mind about third semester examinations, which are likely to be held in September.”

Last updated on 30 Apr 2025
07:26 AM
Education Higher Secondary Exam
Similar stories
Representational image
Exam results

ICSE and ISC results at 11am today

18 Under 18 Awards

15-Year-Old Trailblazer Prapti Kumar Wins 18 Under 18 Award 2025 for Excellence Acros. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

Mark of Musical Brilliance! Meet Rose Dam Roy, Winner of 18 under 18 Awards 2025

School Events

St. Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore Hosts Annual Prize Distribution & Investitu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representational image
Exam results

ICSE and ISC results at 11am today

18 Under 18 Awards

15-Year-Old Trailblazer Prapti Kumar Wins 18 Under 18 Award 2025 for Excellence Acros. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

Mark of Musical Brilliance! Meet Rose Dam Roy, Winner of 18 under 18 Awards 2025

School Events

St. Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore Hosts Annual Prize Distribution & Investitu. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

Rhythm of a Rising Star: Meet Ananya Jugade, Winner of 18 Under 18 Award 2025 for Odi. . .

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission Announces UPSC CDS (I) Result 2025- Direct Link Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality