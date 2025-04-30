Online lessons for Class XII during holidays

The state higher secondary council has told the government and aided schools that classes of the third semester (in Class XII) can be taken online during the summer

vacation.

The HS council issued the online class notice on a day the school education department issued a notification, announcing the start of the summer vacation, “considering the prevailing heat wave situation”.

The state government brought the summer vacation forward because of the heat.

The vacation usually starts in the third week of May.

The government has not said anything about when the summer vacation will end.

“That will be announced based on how the weather situation unfolds,” said an official of the education department on Tuesday.

The classes of the third semester at the Plus-II level started last month.

The Plus-II courses starting last year have been split into four semesters — first and second semesters for Class XI and third and fourth semesters for Class XII.

An official of the council said: “If the classes are not held online amid the summer vacation, the syllabus cannot be completed. The students will struggle to write the third-semester examinations in September. Therefore, the advisory has been issued. Besides, the state government has been handing students studying in Classes XI and XII smartphones or tabs over the past few years under the Taruner Swapna Scheme. So online classes can be held without any hindrance.”

The notice signed by HS council president Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya says: “The classes of the third semester may be conducted in online mode during the summer vacation based on mutual understanding between teachers and students. This notice is being issued keeping in mind about third semester examinations, which are likely to be held in September.”