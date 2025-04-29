BPSC AE Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts Notified- Check Details

Summary Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in The registration process will begin on April 30 and will close on May 28, 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission issued notification to fill the Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1024 posts in the organisation. The registration process will begin on April 30 and will close on May 28, 2025. To be eligible, candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above should have a degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from any Indian University/Institute (A.I.C.T.E. Approved) OR only the degree obtained in regularly conducted technical courses from deemed universities recognised by the University Grants Commission will be valid and not the degree obtained in technical courses conducted through distance education.

The age limit of the candidate should be above 21 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

BPSC AE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 984 posts

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 36 posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 4 posts

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.