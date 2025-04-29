Union Public Service Commission Announces UPSC CDS (I) Result 2025- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their qualifying status on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in As per the UPSC, a total of 8516 candidates have qualified for the interview round

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examinations (I), 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their qualifying status on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the interview will be conducted by the “Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 160th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2026 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2026 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (219 F(P)) commencing in January, 2026 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 123rd SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2026 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 37th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2026.”

Furthermore, candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview.

As per the UPSC, a total of 8516 candidates have qualified for the interview round. Meanwhile, marksheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days, the commission said.

UPSC CDS (I) Results 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in On the home page, click on the UPSC CDS I Results 2025 link Open the result PDF Check your result using roll number/name Download and keep a printout for future reference

UPSC CDS (I) Results 2025: Direct Link