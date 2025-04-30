Brains, Boards, and Breakthroughs: Meet Chess Star, Debapriya Manna, 18 Under 18 Award Winner 2025

Summary With a remarkable tally of over 300 tournament victories, Debapriya has consistently proven her prowess on the chessboard Balancing academics with her rigorous training, Debapriya exemplifies focus, resilience, and sporting excellence

Debapriya Manna, a Class 11 student at G.D. Birla Centre for Education, Kolkata, is a formidable young talent in Indian chess. Her journey is marked by extraordinary achievements, including becoming the West Bengal State Champion in the Under-15 Girls category in 2022 and securing 4th place at the National Sub-Junior Championship the same year. His dedication to the game earned him a spot among the winners of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025.

“Winning the Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards felt absolutely surreal. Being recognised among such a talented group of individuals was both humbling and empowering. As a chess player, I’ve always believed in the power of quiet determination, and this award felt like a celebration of all the silent hours of hard work, strategy, and resilience,” shared Debapriya.

With a remarkable tally of over 300 tournament victories, Debapriya has consistently proven her prowess on the chessboard. She has earned medals at both the Asian and Western Asian Youth Chess Championships, establishing herself as one of the most promising young players in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing her future aspirations, Debapriya says, “As a Class 12 student, my current priority is academics, and I’m focused on doing well in my board exams and pursuing higher studies in Mathematics. Alongside that, chess continues to be a strong side passion for me. It has taught me patience, resilience, and strategic thinking. In the long run, I aspire to earn the title of Woman Grandmaster (WGM) and represent my country on bigger platforms, while also maintaining a balance between my academic and chess goals.”

Her success continued in 2024 when she clinched the West Bengal Under-17 Girls title, adding to her growing list of accolades. Debapriya’s disciplined approach, strategic thinking, and passion for the game have made her a role model for aspiring chess players across the state and beyond.

“One of the most memorable moments was the conversation session with Shashi Tharoor and actress Swastika Mukherjee. Their insights on life, passion, and purpose were not only inspiring but also deeply thought-provoking. It felt special to be in the presence of such accomplished personalities and hear their perspectives firsthand,” shared Debapriya.

Balancing academics with her rigorous training, Debapriya exemplifies focus, resilience, and sporting excellence. With her sights set on greater national and international titles, she is well on her way to becoming a major force in Indian chess.