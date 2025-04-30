CISCE Announces ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2025- Get Link to Download Results Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org As per the schedule, the Class 10 or ICSE board examinations commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is set to declare the ICSE, ISC Result 2025 today i.e. on April 30, 2025. The CISCE 10th, 12th results will be declared at 11 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

As per the schedule, the Class 10 or ICSE board examinations commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025. While the Class 12 board examinations started on February 13 and concluded on April 5, 2025. The recheck module will be activated after the declaration of results on April 30, 2025 and will be available till May 4, 2025. No further request for recheck of results of the ICSE/ISC examination year 2025 will be entertained thereafter.

This year, a total of 99,551 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 98578 candidates passed the examination.

ICSE, ISC Results 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org Click on ICSE, ISC Result 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates who are not satisfied with the recheck result of the subjects for which they had applied, will be permitted to apply for re-evalution of their answer scripts of that/ those subjects/ papers only.

ICSE, ISC Results 2025: Direct Link