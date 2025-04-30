ICSE 2025

CISCE Announces ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results 2025- Get Link to Download Results Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Apr 2025
11:12 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org
As per the schedule, the Class 10 or ICSE board examinations commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is set to declare the ICSE, ISC Result 2025 today i.e. on April 30, 2025. The CISCE 10th, 12th results will be declared at 11 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

As per the schedule, the Class 10 or ICSE board examinations commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025. While the Class 12 board examinations started on February 13 and concluded on April 5, 2025. The recheck module will be activated after the declaration of results on April 30, 2025 and will be available till May 4, 2025. No further request for recheck of results of the ICSE/ISC examination year 2025 will be entertained thereafter.

This year, a total of 99,551 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 98578 candidates passed the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICSE, ISC Results 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org
  2. Click on ICSE, ISC Result 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates who are not satisfied with the recheck result of the subjects for which they had applied, will be permitted to apply for re-evalution of their answer scripts of that/ those subjects/ papers only.

ICSE, ISC Results 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 30 Apr 2025
11:32 AM
ICSE 2025 ICSE ISC Board Results class 10 exams Class 12
Similar stories
UPSC

Union Public Service Commission Announces UPSC CDS (I) Result 2025- Direct Link Here

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC AE Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts Notified- Check. . .

Assam govt

Assam CEE Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today at astu.ac.in- Direct Link In. . .

NEET UG

National Testing Agency to Issue NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Soon- Check Latest Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representational image
Education

Online lessons for Class XII during holidays

Representational image
Exam results

ICSE and ISC results at 11am today

18 Under 18 Awards

15-Year-Old Trailblazer Prapti Kumar Wins 18 Under 18 Award 2025 for Excellence Acros. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

Mark of Musical Brilliance! Meet Rose Dam Roy, Winner of 18 under 18 Awards 2025

School Events

St. Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore Hosts Annual Prize Distribution & Investitu. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

Rhythm of a Rising Star: Meet Ananya Jugade, Winner of 18 Under 18 Award 2025 for Odi. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality