ICSE and ISC results at 11am today

Calcutta: The ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) results will be declared at 11am on Wednesday.

“The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE and ISC results on April 30, 2025, at 11am,” said the council’s chief executive and secretary, Joseph Emmanuel, on Tuesday evening.

Candidates can access their results on https://cisce.org or https://results.cisce.org.

Class X examinees will have to select ICSE in the course option and Class XII examinees can access their result by selecting ISC.

To view the result, candidates will have to enter the unique ID, the index number and the Captcha shown on the screen.

The ICSE was held from February 18 to March 27, and the ISC from February 13 to April 5.

Candidates can apply for a recheck of results till May 4.

Those who are not satisfied with the recheck results can apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts in those subjects after May 4, the council said.

A recheck is to see if there were any calculation errors in the answer script. In a re-evaluation, the answers are evaluated again.

Candidates who want to improve their marks can take improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects. The improvement exam will be conducted in July.