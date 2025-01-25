NEET PG Counselling 2024 Update - MCC Withdraws 10 Seats Before Round 3 Seat Allotment

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the withdrawal of 10 seats from the National Eligibility Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 Round 3 counselling. Earlier, the MCC had removed 23 seats and added 12 new ones to the NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat matrix on January 17.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the withdrawal of 10 seats from the National Eligibility Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 Round 3 counselling. This decision comes after the committee received updates about changes in the seat matrix from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Navi Mumbai.

According to the latest circular, PGIMS has reduced 10 seats across multiple categories, including open, backward class, scheduled caste, and scheduled tribe quotas. Specialties affected by this change include MD (General Medicine), MS (General Surgery), MD (Paediatrics), MS (Orthopaedics), and MD/MS (Obstetrics and Gynecology). Notably, the largest reduction occurred in MD/MS (Obstetrics and Gynecology), with 4 seats being withdrawn.

PGIMS, Navi Mumbai - Withdrawn Seats

MD (General Medicine) - 1 seat (OP category)

MS (General Surgery) - 2 seats (BC, OP categories)

MD/MS (Obstetrics and Gynecology) - 4 seats (BC, OP, SC, ST categories)

MS (Orthopaedics) - 1 seat (OP category)

MD (Paediatrics) - 2 seats (BC, OP categories)

“The seats mentioned above for withdrawal will be removed from the Seat Matrix before allotment process of Round-3 of PG Counselling 2024 ” the official notice informed.

Earlier, the MCC had removed 23 seats and added 12 new ones to the NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat matrix on January 17. With this latest adjustment, the 10 withdrawn seats will no longer be available for allotment during the ongoing Round 3 counselling process.

This is not the first instance of seat adjustments this year. Over 50 seats were withdrawn during Rounds 1 and 2 of NEET PG 2024 counselling, with a total of 58 seats being removed across medical colleges nationwide. The MCC regularly updates its seat matrix to maintain transparency and fairness in the allotment process.

As per the revised timeline, candidates had until January 22, 2025, to register for Round 3 of counselling. The choice-filling and locking process concluded on January 23, with the seat allotment results scheduled for release today, January 25. Selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges by February 3, while data verification by institutes will take place on February 4 and February 5.