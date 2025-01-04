NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Update - Download & Reporting Guide

Summary The Medical Counselling Commission (MCC) to publish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling final seat allotment result for the third round today, January 4, 2025. Registered candidates who participated in the said counselling round will be able to check their allotment status on the MCC official website, once the result is released.

The Medical Counselling Commission (MCC) to publish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling final seat allotment result for the third round today, January 4, 2025. Registered candidates who participated in the said counselling round will be able to check their allotment status on the MCC official website, once the result is released.

Candidates who have been allotted seats will need to download their provisional allotment letters and proceed with the reporting process.

Steps to Check NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on the "PG Medical" tab available on the homepage. Look for the third round counselling result link and click on it. The seat allotment result will be displayed in the form of a pdf on the screen.

If a seat is allotted, candidates must report to the allotted college from January 6 to January 13, 2025, with all the required documents. The college will verify the original documents before proceeding with the final admissions.

Post completion of the third round of counselling, the registration for the online stray vacancy round will commence from January 18 to January 21, 2025.