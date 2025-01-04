NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Update - Download & Reporting Guide

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jan 2025
14:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Commission (MCC) to publish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling final seat allotment result for the third round today, January 4, 2025.
Registered candidates who participated in the said counselling round will be able to check their allotment status on the MCC official website, once the result is released.

The Medical Counselling Commission (MCC) to publish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling final seat allotment result for the third round today, January 4, 2025. Registered candidates who participated in the said counselling round will be able to check their allotment status on the MCC official website, once the result is released.

NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Seat Resignation Deadline Extended
NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Seat Resignation Deadline Extended

Candidates who have been allotted seats will need to download their provisional allotment letters and proceed with the reporting process.

Steps to Check NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the "PG Medical" tab available on the homepage.
  3. Look for the third round counselling result link and click on it.
  4. The seat allotment result will be displayed in the form of a pdf on the screen.
WB SET Answer Key 2024 Released - Know Objection Submission Steps
WB SET Answer Key 2024 Released - Know Objection Submission Steps

If a seat is allotted, candidates must report to the allotted college from January 6 to January 13, 2025, with all the required documents. The college will verify the original documents before proceeding with the final admissions.

Post completion of the third round of counselling, the registration for the online stray vacancy round will commence from January 18 to January 21, 2025.

Last updated on 04 Jan 2025
14:15 PM
NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Similar stories
RRB Exam

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Release Date Announced- Read Details Here

Assam TET 2024

Assam TET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Link & Exam Date Update

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Update - NTA Makes Key Changes, Begins Registration

UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out - Download Now for Jan 6 to 8 Exams!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RRB Exam

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Release Date Announced- Read Details Here

The event was held on December 13, 2024 for the children of an orphanage in North 24 Parganas
Camelia Group of Institutes

Students from Camellia Group of Institutes celebrate Christmas; Spread joy among unde. . .

Assam TET 2024

Assam TET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Link & Exam Date Update

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Update - NTA Makes Key Changes, Begins Registration

UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out - Download Now for Jan 6 to 8 Exams!

WB SET 2024

WB SET Answer Key 2024 Released - Know Objection Submission Steps