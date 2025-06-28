JEECUP Counselling 2025 - UPJEE Polytechnic Schedule Revised! Check New Allotment Dates

Summary The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially revised the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates aspiring for admission to diploma programmes in polytechnic institutes across Uttar Pradesh can participate in the counselling process by registering for Round 1 before July 3, 2025, on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially revised the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Counselling 2025 schedule. According to the updated timeline, the Round 5 seat allotment result will be announced on August 10, 2025. Candidates aspiring for admission to diploma programmes in polytechnic institutes across Uttar Pradesh can participate in the counselling process by registering for Round 1 before July 3, 2025, on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Updated Schedule

Round 1 Seat Allotment - July 3, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment - July 12, 2025

Round 3 Seat Allotment - July 21, 2025

Round 4 Seat Allotment - July 31, 2025

Round 5 Seat Allotment - August 10, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who have secured qualifying marks in the JEECUP 2025 exam are eligible to take part in the online counselling rounds. The registration process for counselling requires a fee payment of ₹250. After seat allotment, candidates must confirm their admission by paying a seat acceptance fee of ₹3,000 and reporting to the allotted institute with the necessary documents for verification and admission formalities.

To complete the counselling process smoothly, candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready: JEECUP admit card, rank card, counselling allotment letter, Class 10 and qualifying exam marksheets, character certificate, migration certificate, category or reservation certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate, and two recent passport-size photographs.

The JEECUP counselling will be conducted in multiple rounds based on seat availability and candidate preferences. Following seat allotment, applicants will be required to report to the allotted institutes within the specified dates for document verification and fee submission. This annual state-level admission process ensures fair and transparent seat allocation for polytechnic aspirants across various government and private institutes in Uttar Pradesh.