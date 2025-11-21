NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Closes Soon - Seat Allotment Tomorrow? Latest Update

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially conclude the first round choice-filling process for the NEET PG Counselling 2025 today, November 21. The window will remain functional till noon, after which the seat allotment processing will begin.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially conclude the first round choice-filling process for the NEET PG Counselling 2025 today, November 21, following the opening of the window just a day before. After reviewing the seat matrix, registered candidates can log in to the official MCC portal (mcc.nic.in), fill in their choices in order of preference, and save them for final submission. The window will remain functional till noon, after which the seat allotment processing will begin.

Updated Seat Matrix

According to the latest update, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 239 PG seats in deemed universities, while 235 DNB postgraduate seats have been withdrawn across 186 government and 49 private colleges. Due to these changes, candidates participating in Round 1 have been permitted to modify their choices and update their preferences for courses and colleges based on the revised list of available and removed seats.

Candidates must finalise their choices early and cross-check the seat matrix thoroughly to optimise their allotment chances in this competitive counselling round.

As per the last updated schedule, the allotment result for Round 1 will be published on November 22, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must undergo another round of physical document verification at the allotted college. Successful candidates must submit original documents during admission and receive a system-generated admission letter from the college.