WB NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Registration Ends Today: Schedule Revised for All Rounds

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has revised the schedule for the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2025. As per the updated timeline, the Round 1 registration process will conclude today, November 20, on the official portal, wbmcc.nic.in. Following this, the Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on November 27, 2025.

According to the revised notification, WBMCC will publish the list of successfully verified candidates along with the seat matrix on November 21, 2025, after 5 PM. Once the seat matrix is released, candidates can proceed with the choice filling and locking process from November 21 to 24, 2025. Students allotted seats in the first round will be required to report to their respective institutes on November 28 and December 1, 2 and 3, 2025.

WB NEET PG 2025 Revised Schedule

Round 2 Registration - December 8 to December 10, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result - December 18, 2025

Round 3 Registration - December 29 to December 31, 2025

Round 3 Seat Allotment Result - January 9, 2026

Online Stray Vacancy Round Registration - January 19 to January 21, 2026

Online Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result - January 28, 2026

The West Bengal NEET PG counselling process is held for admissions into MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes across government and private medical colleges in the state.

Find the detailed revised schedule here.