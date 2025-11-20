NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Registration Ends Today: Schedule Revised for All Rounds

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Nov 2025
13:29 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has revised the schedule for the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2025.
As per the updated timeline, the Round 1 registration process will conclude today, November 20, on the official portal, wbmcc.nic.in.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has revised the schedule for the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2025. As per the updated timeline, the Round 1 registration process will conclude today, November 20, on the official portal, wbmcc.nic.in. Following this, the Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on November 27, 2025.

According to the revised notification, WBMCC will publish the list of successfully verified candidates along with the seat matrix on November 21, 2025, after 5 PM. Once the seat matrix is released, candidates can proceed with the choice filling and locking process from November 21 to 24, 2025. Students allotted seats in the first round will be required to report to their respective institutes on November 28 and December 1, 2 and 3, 2025.

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Extended After Seat Matrix Revisions - New Dates Out!
NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Extended After Seat Matrix Revisions - New Dates Out!
SSC CHT 2025 Paper II Exam Date Out: 3000+ Candidates to Appear for Descriptive Test
SSC CHT 2025 Paper II Exam Date Out: 3000+ Candidates to Appear for Descriptive Test

WB NEET PG 2025 Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Round 2 Registration - December 8 to December 10, 2025
  • Round 2 Seat Allotment Result - December 18, 2025
  • Round 3 Registration - December 29 to December 31, 2025
  • Round 3 Seat Allotment Result - January 9, 2026
  • Online Stray Vacancy Round Registration - January 19 to January 21, 2026
  • Online Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result - January 28, 2026

The West Bengal NEET PG counselling process is held for admissions into MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes across government and private medical colleges in the state.

Find the detailed revised schedule here.

Last updated on 20 Nov 2025
13:30 PM
NEET PG 2025 WB NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling WBMCC schedule
Similar stories
SSC 2025

SSC CHT 2025 Paper II Exam Date Out: 3000+ Candidates to Appear for Descriptive Test

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Extended After Seat Matrix Revisions - New Dates . . .

BPSC 71st Prelims

BPSC Refutes False Report on 71st CCE Prelims Result; Confirms Qualification List & V. . .

CISCE

CISCE’s 68th Annual Conference Begins Today: School Heads Unite to Strengthen Educa. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate Childhood with Carnivals, Picnics & Performa. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHT 2025 Paper II Exam Date Out: 3000+ Candidates to Appear for Descriptive Test

BESC

BESC Along With Red Ribbon Club Leads HIV Awareness Rally and Flashmob to Combat Stig. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Extended After Seat Matrix Revisions - New Dates . . .

BPSC 71st Prelims

BPSC Refutes False Report on 71st CCE Prelims Result; Confirms Qualification List & V. . .

Class VI students of South Point High School enjoy their millet bar
Children's day

Child power makes real impact

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality