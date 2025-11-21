IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Check Download Link, Scores & Participating Banks

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on its website. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now log in to ibps.in using their registration or roll number and password or date of birth to access their scores.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on its website. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now log in to ibps.in using their registration or roll number and password or date of birth to access their scores.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment process consists of two key stages: the preliminary exam and the main exam. Only candidates who successfully clear the prelims are eligible to sit for the mains, the performance in which ultimately determines their selection.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their IBPS Clerk prelims result:

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the IBPS Clerk Result 2025 link.

Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

View the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Participating Banks

Qualified candidates will be eligible for clerical vacancies in the following public sector banks:

Union Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Indian Overseas Bank

UCO Bank

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

Candidates have been informed that the result download window will remain active only until November 27, 2025.

Find the direct result download link here.