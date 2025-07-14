NEET MDS Counselling 2025 - Round 2 Registration to Close Soon; Check Important Updates

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will officially conclude the NEET MDS 2025 round 2 counselling registration tomorrow, July 15. Eligible candidates who did not register during the first round can now apply for round 2 through the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will officially conclude the NEET MDS 2025 round 2 counselling registration tomorrow, July 15. Eligible candidates who did not register during the first round can now apply for round 2 through the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The registration window for NEET MDS round 2 counselling 2025 will remain open until 4 PM, whereas the payment portal will remain active till 7 PM. As per the guidelines, candidates who resigned or did not report after round 1 seat allotment are not required to re-register for this round.

Alongside registration, a fresh choice filling and locking process is already underway and will close on July 16. During this window, candidates can select and arrange their preferred medical and dental colleges and courses based on their rank and eligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration Fee & Security Deposit

Unreserved/EWS candidates: ₹1,000 (non-refundable) + ₹25,000 (refundable deposit)

SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates: ₹500 (non-refundable) + ₹10,000 (refundable deposit)

The second round seat allotment result will be declared on July 18, 2025. Selected candidates must report to their allotted institutes between July 19 and July 27, 2025, carrying all original documents for verification and admission formalities.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for updates and adhere to the counselling schedule to secure their preferred seat.