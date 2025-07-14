NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out - MCC Releases Key Dates & Details for All Rounds

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the much-awaited detailed schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025. The counselling process will begin with Round 1 registrations from July 21, 2025, on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the much-awaited detailed schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025. The counselling process will begin with Round 1 registrations from July 21, 2025, on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

Through this counselling, candidates will be offered admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry/Karaikal, and other medical courses based on their NEET UG 2025 scores. The MCC will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in state colleges, and 100% seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, and other central institutes.

Round 1 Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration, Payment: July 21 to July 28

Choice Filling & Locking: July 22 to July 28 (choice-locking from 3 PM to 11.55 PM on July 28)

Seat Allotment Processing: July 29 to July 30

Seat Allotment Result: July 31

Reporting to Allotted Institute: August 1 to August 6

The counselling will be conducted in four rounds — Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a Stray Vacancy round. It includes registration, fee payment, choice filling, seat allotment, result declaration, and reporting to allotted institutes.

Seats will be allotted based on candidates’ NEET UG rank, cut-offs, seat availability, and preferences submitted during counselling.

Candidates are advised to visit the official MCC website and carefully follow the timeline for each round to secure admission to their preferred medical college for the 2025–26 academic session.

Read the detailed NEET UG 2025 schedule here.