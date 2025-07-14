NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out - MCC Releases Key Dates & Details for All Rounds

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jul 2025
09:56 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the much-awaited detailed schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025.
The counselling process will begin with Round 1 registrations from July 21, 2025, on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the much-awaited detailed schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025. The counselling process will begin with Round 1 registrations from July 21, 2025, on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

Through this counselling, candidates will be offered admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry/Karaikal, and other medical courses based on their NEET UG 2025 scores. The MCC will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in state colleges, and 100% seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, and other central institutes.

SBI PO 2025 Application Window Closes Today for 541 Posts - Register Now at sbi.co.in
SBI PO 2025 Application Window Closes Today for 541 Posts - Register Now at sbi.co.in

Round 1 Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Registration, Payment: July 21 to July 28
  • Choice Filling & Locking: July 22 to July 28 (choice-locking from 3 PM to 11.55 PM on July 28)
  • Seat Allotment Processing: July 29 to July 30
  • Seat Allotment Result: July 31
  • Reporting to Allotted Institute: August 1 to August 6
KEAM 2025 Counselling - Phase 1 Registration and Option Entry Window Opens; Check Key Dates
KEAM 2025 Counselling - Phase 1 Registration and Option Entry Window Opens; Check Key Dates

The counselling will be conducted in four rounds — Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a Stray Vacancy round. It includes registration, fee payment, choice filling, seat allotment, result declaration, and reporting to allotted institutes.

Seats will be allotted based on candidates’ NEET UG rank, cut-offs, seat availability, and preferences submitted during counselling.

Candidates are advised to visit the official MCC website and carefully follow the timeline for each round to secure admission to their preferred medical college for the 2025–26 academic session.

Read the detailed NEET UG 2025 schedule here.

Last updated on 14 Jul 2025
09:57 AM
NEET UG 2025 MCC Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling schedule
Similar stories
SBI PO

SBI PO 2025 Application Window Closes Today for 541 Posts - Register Now at sbi.co.in

OJEE

OJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at ojee.nic.in- Check Detai. . .

NEET 2025

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in- Check Sche. . .

Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force Begins Registration For IAF Agniveervayu 2025- Apply Till July 31

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SBI PO

SBI PO 2025 Application Window Closes Today for 541 Posts - Register Now at sbi.co.in

OJEE

OJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at ojee.nic.in- Check Detai. . .

NEET 2025

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in- Check Sche. . .

Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force Begins Registration For IAF Agniveervayu 2025- Apply Till July 31

KTET

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Extends KTET June 2025 Registration Deadline- Check New Date . . .

GSEB

Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Supplementary 2025 Result OUT at gseb.org- Direct Li. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality