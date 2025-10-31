CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 Out: Board Issues Important Instructions to JEE Main Aspirants

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Oct 2025
09:40 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final Class 12 timetable for the CBSE Board Exams 2026.
As per the schedule, the exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final Class 12 timetable for the CBSE Board Exams 2026, nearly 110 days before the beginning of the exams. As per the schedule, the exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026.

In the same notification, CBSE has also advised all the schools to provide the JEE Main 2026 aspirants with their Class 11 registration number so that they can provide their details in the JEE application form to prevent any possible clash between the CBSE Board and JEE exam dates. The Board confirmed that the Class 12 exam dates have been planned, keeping entrance exams in mind, ensuring that board exams conclude before the major entrance tests begin.

“To ensure that the JEE (Main) and CBSE examinations of the students do not coincide, NTA will require the Registration number of the student of Class XI to be filled in the JEE (Main) application. Accordingly, all the schools are requested to provide the registration number of Class XI to their students applying for JEE(Main),” the notice highlighted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBSE Class 12 board exams will be held in the morning session from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. This year, nearly 45 lakh students are expected to appear across 204 subjects for Classes 10 and 12 combined. Students are required to maintain a minimum of 75% attendance and secure passing marks in internal assessments to be eligible for the final exams.

The CBSE Class 12 exams 2026 will begin with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand on February 17. Other major subjects include Physics on February 20, Chemistry on February 28, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics on March 9, English on March 12, Economics on March 18, Political Science on March 23, and Biology on March 27. The final paper - Multi-media, Textile Design, and Data Science - will be held on April 9, 2026.

Students can download the complete CBSE Class 12 timetable 2026 PDF from the official website, cbse.gov.in. The detailed schedule provides ample time for students to plan their preparation strategically before the exams commence.

Find the detailed class 12 datesheet here.

Last updated on 31 Oct 2025
09:41 AM
CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Date Sheet exam schedule Board Exam 2026
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3: Over 200 Candidates Disqualified! What Next?

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Seat Matrix Revised - 103 Seats Withdrawn from Round 1! Updated List

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Check All Changes in the Exam Schedule

Digital Education

NCERT Signs MoU with IIT Madras to Boost AI, Tech-Driven Learning in Classrooms

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3: Over 200 Candidates Disqualified! What Next?

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Seat Matrix Revised - 103 Seats Withdrawn from Round 1! Updated List

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Check All Changes in the Exam Schedule

Digital Education

NCERT Signs MoU with IIT Madras to Boost AI, Tech-Driven Learning in Classrooms

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced; Check Official Notice Here

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Application Correction Begins - NTA Issues Edit Guidelines

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality