CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 Out: Board Issues Important Instructions to JEE Main Aspirants

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final Class 12 timetable for the CBSE Board Exams 2026, nearly 110 days before the beginning of the exams. As per the schedule, the exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026.

In the same notification, CBSE has also advised all the schools to provide the JEE Main 2026 aspirants with their Class 11 registration number so that they can provide their details in the JEE application form to prevent any possible clash between the CBSE Board and JEE exam dates. The Board confirmed that the Class 12 exam dates have been planned, keeping entrance exams in mind, ensuring that board exams conclude before the major entrance tests begin.

“To ensure that the JEE (Main) and CBSE examinations of the students do not coincide, NTA will require the Registration number of the student of Class XI to be filled in the JEE (Main) application. Accordingly, all the schools are requested to provide the registration number of Class XI to their students applying for JEE(Main),” the notice highlighted.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams will be held in the morning session from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. This year, nearly 45 lakh students are expected to appear across 204 subjects for Classes 10 and 12 combined. Students are required to maintain a minimum of 75% attendance and secure passing marks in internal assessments to be eligible for the final exams.

The CBSE Class 12 exams 2026 will begin with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand on February 17. Other major subjects include Physics on February 20, Chemistry on February 28, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics on March 9, English on March 12, Economics on March 18, Political Science on March 23, and Biology on March 27. The final paper - Multi-media, Textile Design, and Data Science - will be held on April 9, 2026.

Students can download the complete CBSE Class 12 timetable 2026 PDF from the official website, cbse.gov.in. The detailed schedule provides ample time for students to plan their preparation strategically before the exams commence.

Find the detailed class 12 datesheet here.